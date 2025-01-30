John Galifianakis, 73, was arrested Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, after he entered the Department of Social Services building on Charles Lindberg Avenue in Uniondale, falsely claiming to be a police officer and asking for help in safeguarding his firearm, Nassau County Police said.

A concerned employee immediately contacted police, who arrived to find Galifianakis in possession of multiple fake law enforcement identification cards, several firearms, and police-related apparel, police said.

Investigators quickly determined that Galifianakis was not affiliated with any law enforcement agency. He was taken into custody without incident.

Galifianakis, who is homeless, is facing a slew of charges, including forgery, criminal impersonation, criminal possession of a weapon, and failing to safeguard a firearm.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Jan. 30, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Uniondale and receive free news updates.