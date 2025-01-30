Fair 34°

John Galifianakis Accused Of Impersonating Cop At Nassau DSS

A Long Island man is behind bars after allegedly posing as a law enforcement officer and walking into a county office with multiple firearms and fraudulent police credentials.

John Galifianakis is accused of impersonating a police officer at the Nassau County Department of Social Services building in Uniondale on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department // Google Maps street view
John Galifianakis, 73, was arrested Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, after he entered the Department of Social Services building on Charles Lindberg Avenue in Uniondale, falsely claiming to be a police officer and asking for help in safeguarding his firearm, Nassau County Police said.

A concerned employee immediately contacted police, who arrived to find Galifianakis in possession of multiple fake law enforcement identification cards, several firearms, and police-related apparel, police said.

Investigators quickly determined that Galifianakis was not affiliated with any law enforcement agency. He was taken into custody without incident.

Galifianakis, who is homeless, is facing a slew of charges, including forgery, criminal impersonation, criminal possession of a weapon, and failing to safeguard a firearm.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Jan. 30, at First District Court in Hempstead.

