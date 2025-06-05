Gabriella Panameno-Marinero, 14, of Uniondale, was last seen at around 7 a.m. Monday, June 2, according to Nassau County Police. Two days went by before relatives reported her missing to police on Wednesday evening, June 4.

The teen was previously reported missing in May, as Daily Voice reported.

Panameno-Marinero is 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

