Fake Cash Found During Traffic Stop Leads To ICE Arrest In Uniondale: Police

Bureau of Special Operations officers were conducting an investigation on Jerusalem Avenue near Bira Street when they stopped Selvin Omar Ventura Velasquez, 27, of Freeport, at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, according to police.

Ventura Velasquez was found with fraudulent U.S. currency and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Police later determined that he is in the United States illegally and is subject to removal proceedings.

Ventura Velasquez was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree. He was released on an appearance ticket and then taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, police said.

