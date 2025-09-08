Officers responded to a disturbance at a Campus Street home at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Everton Brooks, 28, of 704 Campus Street, got into a heated argument with a 22-year-old woman, according to the police. The fight escalated when Brooks allegedly hurled the victim’s cellphone at her, striking her in the head, before punching her several times in the face with a closed fist.

The victim fled the residence in fear and dialed 911, investigators said.

When officers arrived and attempted to arrest Brooks, he became combative and violent, causing three officers to sustain injuries during the struggle.

Brooks, the victim, and the officers were all transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Brooks was charged with three counts of Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Harassment 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, and Resisting Arrest.

His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 8 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

