Eduardo Lopez Lago, 30, of Uniondale, was driving a 2007 Toyota when he crashed into a 2011 Chevrolet at the intersection of Front Street and New Jersey Avenue in Uniondale around 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 8, according to Nassau County detectives.

Lopez Lago allegedly ran from the crash on foot, leaving behind his two female passengers — a 33-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl — who were not hurt. The 46-year-old man driving the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

After an investigation, Lopez Lago was arrested without incident on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Detectives later discovered that Lopez Lago is in the United States illegally and is subject to removal proceedings, according to police.

He has been charged with:

Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Misdemeanor Leaving the Scene of an Incident with Injury.

Lopez Lago was released on an appearance ticket and was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), authorities said.

