Officers were called to 922 Front Street after a 53-year-old woman extinguished the flames and dialed 911, police said. A brief search followed, and officers found Curtis Desir, 31, of Brooklyn, and took him into custody without incident, according to detectives. No injuries were reported, police said.

The content of the poster has not been released.

Desir is charged with Arson 2nd Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree, police said. He is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court, 99 Main Street, in Hempstead on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, authorities said.

