Child Abuser Left Bruises On 3-Year-Old In Uniondale, Police Say

Ranferi Orozco, 26, of Uniondale, was arrested on suspicion of assault and related charges following a welfare check at a Uniondale residence on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

A representative from Child Protective Services was checking on the welfare of a 3-year-old child when they discovered visible bruising on the child's body, prompting them to call 911, Nassau County Police said. The alleged abuse is believed to have occurred a day prior to the welfare check.

Following an investigation, police arrested Orozco on suspicion of:

Two counts of assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Authorities did not immediately clarify the relationship between Orozco and the alleged victim.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Uniondale and receive free news updates.