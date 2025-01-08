Anya Slater, 20, and Thomas Belajonas, 21, of North Merrick, are facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing the Walmart at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m., according to detectives from the First Squad.

Slater was reportedly caught stealing merchandise and became physically combative with three store employees, officers said. Responding police attempted to arrest Slater, but she resisted, leading officers to deploy a Taser. She was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The employees sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene.

Meanwhile, Belajonas fled the store with stolen items in a backpack, police said. He was located a short time later near the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue and Jerusalem Road in East Meadow and arrested without further incident. The stolen merchandise was recovered.

Slater is charged with Robbery, three counts of Assault, and Resisting Arrest, while Belajonas is charged with Robbery. Both are scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First District Court in Hempstead.

This case remains under investigation, police said.

