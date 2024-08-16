Fair 82°

Allison Isidro, 14, Reported Missing In Uniondale

Police are seeking information after a 14-year-old Long Island girl was reported missing.

Allison Isidro.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Allison Isidro was last seen leaving her Uniondale home on Beck Street at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Relatives contacted Nassau County Police on the following day.

Isidro is 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

