17-Year-Old Killed In Uniondale Crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle Long Island crash that claimed the life of a teen.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 in Uniondale.

A 17-year-old boy was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard near the Cradle of Aviation Museum when he hit a curb and was thrown from the vehicle, as reported by Nassau County Police.

The boy suffered major injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. 

His name has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

