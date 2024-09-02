17-Year-Old Killed In Uniondale Crash

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 in Uniondale.

A 17-year-old boy was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard near the Cradle of Aviation Museum when he hit a curb and was thrown from the vehicle, as reported by Nassau County Police.

The boy suffered major injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

His name has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Uniondale and receive free news updates.