Rensselaer County resident Jennifer Brunson, of Brunswick, claims that Troy Police evidence technicians took a vial of Thurman McAffry's ashes to test for drugs after a fire destroyed her sister’s home on 5th Avenue Saturday, Jan. 4.

Brunson immediately raised concerns, fearing her dad's remains would be discarded once they tested negative. Police assured her there was a process in place, but after testing, she said she was told no one had asked for the remains back.

“They have no paperwork pertaining to a search and seizure of my father’s ashes,” Brunson told Daily Voice.

After pressing for answers and posting her story on the Troy Community Facebook page, Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello reached out to Brunson directly. Her response left the distraught daughter unsatisfied, to say the least.

"After that she had the fire chief call me to explain how dark it was inside the house and how much smoke there was and most likely [the urn] just got knocked over and broken and mixed into the debris so there would be nothing left and that’s just what happens in a fire," Brunson recalled.

Eventually, the Troy Police Department allowed Brunson to review body camera footage from the scene, but it was heavily blurred and failed to show the ashes being collected, Brunson said. She also alleges the footage captured an officer acknowledging they had recovered “two bags of ash,” despite previous statements suggesting they did not know what they had taken.

She alleges that city leadership is engaged in a coverup.

"Everything that they have said has been nonsense,” Brunson said. “Clearly they don’t give a damn about your rights.”

She also claims the police department has referenced her nephew’s past legal troubles in an attempt to discredit her family.

"Where's my dad?" reads one of several Facebook posts documenting her battle with the city.

Brunson has demanded access to the unblurred footage and official documentation related to the seizure of her father’s remains. She is also considering legal action against the City of Troy.

Daily Voice has made multiple attempts to reach both Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello and the Troy Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Troy and receive free news updates.