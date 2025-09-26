The stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, inside a home on 2nd Avenue near 114th Street, according to Troy Police.

Officers responding to 911 calls found the victim with a stab wound to the upper torso. He was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as 44-year-old Kevin Benson of Troy. Benson reportedly fled the scene but was arrested later that night, within six hours of the attack.

Detectives determined that Benson and the victim knew each other and that the stabbing was connected to a prior criminal case in which the victim was a witness, police said.

Benson has been arrested three times in recent months on separate drug investigations. In April, he was charged with three felony drug-sale offenses after a raid on a 2nd Avenue residence.

In July, he was again arrested following a search warrant near Hutton Street and Old 6th Avenue, where he faced two additional felony drug-sale charges.

Most recently, on Thursday, Sept. 18, Benson was arrested following another drug investigation on 2nd Avenue. He was arraigned and sent to Rensselaer County Jail but posted bail on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 23 — less than an hour before the stabbing occurred, police said.

Benson is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree tampering with a witness. He is being held without bail as the cases move forward.

Police urged residents with information on suspicious activity to contact detectives at 518-270-4421 or submit tips online at troypd.org.

