Officers responded to the Speedway gas station on Burden Avenue in Troy shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, and found a 45-year-old man in cardiac arrest, according to Troy Police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators determined the victim had been in a fight with another man moments earlier at a storage facility on Campbell Avenue, police said. A friend attempted to drive the victim to the hospital but stopped at the gas station to get medical help when his condition worsened.

Detectives learned that the dispute involved a love triangle, with both the victim and suspect romantically connected to the same third person. Witnesses at the storage facility confirmed a physical altercation between the two men, police said.

Within 20 minutes, patrol officers tracked down the suspect, 51-year-old Donald McIntosh Jr. of Troy, on Hill Street. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter, and was remanded to the Rensselaer County jail.

In a statement, Troy Police thanked the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police Forensic Video and Multimedia Services Unit for assisting in the investigation.

Troy Police had not publicly identified the victim as of Thursday, Oct. 23. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

