Tinder Luring: Troy 19-Year-Old Gets Decade In Prison For Ambush Robbery

A 19-year-old man will spend a decade behind bars for his role in an ambush robbery in the region.

From left: William Camino, Katrina Carroll, and Terry Adams.

 Photo Credit: Troy Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Rensselaer County resident William Camino, of Troy, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Rensselaer County Court on Wednesday, Aug. 28, a month after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

According to prosecutors, Camino and two others – Katrina Carroll, age 24, and Terry Adams, age 18, both of Troy – used the dating app Tinder to lure a man into an alleyway near Congress and Cypress streets in Troy at around 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

The victim, thinking he was meeting with just Carroll, was instead met by Camino and Adams, who pulled guns and demanded his phone and wallet, prosecutors said.

The victim complied and the culprits fled on foot. Nobody was injured.

Carroll pleaded guilty to robbery in July and will serve five years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.

Adams is being held at the Rensselaer County jail awaiting trial.

