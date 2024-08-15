Jahteek Sanchez, age 17 or 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Rensselaer County Court on Friday, May 17, in the death of Alexander Crawford, the Rensselaer County District Office said on Thursday, Aug. 15.

A judge sentenced Sanchez to 24 years in prison with five years of probation.

The 39-year-old Crawford, of Troy, was fatally shot on July 2, 2023, outside the Family Dollar store located near 102nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Troy.

According to Police, Sanchez and Crawford got into an argument in front of the business and Sanchez opened fire. Crawford's obituary speculated he got involved in the fight to protect his son.

Crawford managed to go back inside the store and tell employees he had been shot. He was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Troy where he was pronounced dead.

