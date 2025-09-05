Everhett Hatlee, of Troy, was sentenced to five to 15 years behind bars in Saratoga County Court on Friday, Sept. 5, after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Hatlee admitted to driving while impaired by cannabis on June 29, 2024, when he lost control of his vehicle along Fonda Road in Waterford. The teen, 18 at the time, was speeding when the car went off the road, became airborne, and struck multiple utility poles before coming to rest.

The crash killed 14-year-old passenger Kiera Ebert, who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, as Daily Voice reported.

Her 16-year-old brother suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Hatlee, who was not related to either teen, was not injured.

Toxicology tests later confirmed Hatlee had been smoking cannabis in the hours leading up to the crash, including moments before impact, prosecutors said.

At sentencing, the children’s mother, Cherie Ebert, delivered an emotional victim impact statement, saying her “world was ripped apart” by the loss of her daughter and the injuries to her son.

She remembered Kiera as the family’s “sunshine” and the “one you wanted to be around,” and said milestones like prom, graduation, and marriage will never come because of Hatlee’s actions.

Kiera Ebert was just weeks away from starting high school. She was remembered as a joyful teen who loved band, choir, and brought “so much joy and happiness to everyone around” her, Krystal Carbonneau wrote in a Facebook tribute.

“No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child, let alone because of someone’s criminal choice to speed and drive recklessly, all while impaired by cannabis,” Matthew Coseo, Vehicular Crimes Bureau chief, said at Friday’s sentencing.

“There is simply no excuse for this crime, where it claimed the life of an innocent child and seriously injured another and has directly affected so many lives, families and communities.”

Hatlee’s license has been revoked.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Troy and receive free news updates.