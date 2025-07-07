Officers responded to a 6th Avenue residence shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, after receiving reports of a disturbance among family members, according to Troy Police.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been shot and quickly broadcast a description of the suspect to other patrol units. Officers from the department’s Third Platoon soon spotted the suspect — Stafon Ferrell, 29 — at a nearby store and detained him in a parking lot without incident, police said.

Meanwhile, additional patrol officers located the 31-year-old victim — Ferrell’s brother — in a stairwell at the residence. Troy Fire Department medics rendered aid before the man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation found that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the brothers that escalated, according to police. Detectives and evidence technicians recovered the gun at the scene and conducted interviews throughout the night.

Ferrell was arraigned in Troy City Court on charges of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.He was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Troy Police at 518-270-4777 or submit a tip online at troypd.org.

