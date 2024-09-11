Pizza Guru Portnoy Fulfills Troy Man's Dying Wish With Unique Review

That's because he wasn't reviewing a restaurant or pizzeria. He was critiquing the pie from a family grieving the loss of a loved one to fulfill a Rensselaer County man's wish.

Derek Murphy, of Troy, died in May at 23 years old after a lifelong battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The degenerative disorder slowly strips away the sufferer's strength and bodily control and ultimately kills its victims, according to the Mayo Clinic. Despite fighting a losing battle, Derek lived a full life.

One of his last wishes was to speak to Portnoy since he was a longtime fan of the sports site and its founder. In a January Facetime call, Murphy asked Portnoy to review his father's pizza next time he's in the area.

Portnoy made good on his promise in a video he posted on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

As heartwarming as it may be, Portnoy worried about being too harsh in a review, but Derek's family insisted.

"Derek would have wanted the truth," his dad said.

Portnoy scored the homemade pie a 5.8, which seemed to put a chill in the room for a moment, but Derek's family quickly accepted the score. Barstool's El Presidente added that it was good enough to eat it every day.

He clarified later that it was a restaurant scale, and the pie would score higher for a homemade slice.

In the remainder of the video, the Murphy family showed Portnoy around their home and discussed Derek's many achievements and his "bizarre" sports allegiances.

Derek's obituary explained how he was able to accomplish so much in such a short time.

Despite physical limitations, Derek chose to live his life to the fullest – a task that was perfectly paired with his unshakable determination and courage.

From traveling to Las Vegas for the Jerry Lewis M.D.A. National Telethon, attending legendary sporting events, being the N.Y. State Goodwill Ambassador for M.D.A. in 2008, to meeting his favorite players on the N.Y. Yankees. Derek especially cherished his time with close friends in the East Greenbush Central School District. The 23-year–old lived a life that many seek. As such, he offered a piece of advice to others; "Don't take things for granted. If you get an opportunity, within your budget, just do it."

The Murphy family even got Portnoy a slice of Italian Hangover Cake from De Fazio's at 266 4th St. in Troy as a thank you. Portnoy's review of the cake several years ago went viral.

