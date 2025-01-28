Officer Accidentally Fires Gun During Pursuit In Troy, Police Say

The incident happened in Waterford following a Troy Police chase that began in Troy at around 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Officers were conducting an anti-crime detail when they spotted a stolen car driven by Anthony Bonaparte, 33, of Troy, the agency said. When they confronted him, he reportedly fled the scene, triggering a pursuit.

Officers followed Bonaparte as he crossed the Waterford bridge from Lansingburgh. While turning onto Division Street, he struck a metal road sign and came to a stop, according to police.

That’s when Troy Police officer Anthony Gullo exited his patrol car and approached Bonaparte’s vehicle. As he did so, the six-year police veteran lost his footing and accidentally fired his gun, police said.

The bullet did not strike anyone, and Bonaparte was arrested at the scene. Both men were taken to a hospital, where Bonaparte was treated for an ankle injury and later released.

He is charged with the following counts:

Criminal possession of stolen property – motor vehicle

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Aggravated unlicensed operation

Failure to comply with a lawful order

Detectives asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Troy and receive free news updates.