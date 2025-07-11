The wreck happened in Troy, along 2nd Avenue near 107th Street, at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, according to Troy Police.

Kyran Nardolillo, 39, of Albany, was riding south on 2nd Avenue when he lost control and struck a parked car, suffering serious injuries, police said. Despite receiving emergency medical aid from both police and fire department medics, Nardolillo was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

“The thoughts of the mayor, administration, and the Troy Police Department remain with the victim’s family, friends and loved ones as they confront this sudden loss,” Deputy Chief Steven Barker said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421.

Additional details about Nardolillo’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

