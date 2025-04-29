Juan Rivera, 26, of Troy, was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Monday, April 28, on one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Kevin Hall.

Hall was found seriously wounded inside a 3rd Street home just north of Monroe Street around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, April 21. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, as Daily Voice reported.

Rivera fled the scene after the attack, prompting a nine-hour manhunt before detectives found him hiding out at a hotel in Latham later that evening, prosecutors said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the stabbing occurred during a dispute over property between the two men, who were acquaintances, Troy Police said.

At the time of the killing, Rivera was under post-release supervision for a prior violent felony assault conviction in 2021. He had served a full four-year prison sentence, state records show.

“While we recognize the criminal justice process now continues to prosecution, we hope the arrest provides some measure of justice for the victim’s family and friends,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said following the arrest.

Rivera is currently being held at the Rensselaer County jail.

No additional details about Hall’s life have been released. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral arrangements, or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

