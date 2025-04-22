Juan Rivera, 26, was arrested following an hours long manhunt by Troy Police on Monday evening, April 21, the agency said. It came nine hours after a man was found stabbed to death inside a residence on 3rd Street north of Monroe Street.

Officers responded to the home after someone called 911 reporting that a 47-year-old man had been stabbed at around 7:45 a.m. Monday, as Daily Voice reported.

Arriving officers and medics found the victim, Kevin Hall, inside the residence suffering from a stab wound. Hall, of Troy, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following the killing, Rivera fled the scene and remained on the lam for nearly nine hours before detectives located him at a hotel in Latham, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the two men, who were acquaintances, got into a fight over property and Rivera stabbed Hall, police said.

Rivera has a violent criminal history, with a prior conviction for assault in 2021. He served time in state prison but was released early on parole in March, just weeks before Hall’s alleged murder, according to police.

Rivera was arraigned in Troy City Court on one count of second-degree murder and was remanded to the Rensselaer County jail.

“While we recognize the criminal justice process now continues to prosecution, we hope the arrest provides some measure of justice for the victim’s family and friends,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.

Additional details about Hall’s were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

