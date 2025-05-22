Jason Carter, 23, of Troy, pleaded guilty to felony assault in Rensselaer County Court on Wednesday, May 21, in connection with a June 2024 shooting in Troy.

Carter admitted to standing in an alleyway behind the home, located on 6th Avenue north of 102nd Street, and firing seven shots into the residence, striking a woman once in the head as she sat on a couch with her fiancé.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent life-saving brain surgery, according to the Rensselaer County DA’s office.

Troy Police quickly identified Carter as the shooter and arrested him within 12 hours of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether he knew the victim.

The case was prosecuted under the GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) initiative—a statewide effort to combat gun violence in high-crime areas. The Troy Police Department, District Attorney’s Office, and Rensselaer County Probation Department all collaborate through the grant-funded program.

Carter is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

