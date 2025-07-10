Major renovations wrapped up at Griswold Heights in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, complete with energy-efficient features and new community amenities, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday, July 10.

The 391-unit townhome-style complex, built in the 1950s and 1960s, now features updated kitchens and bathrooms, new roofing, energy-efficient appliances, LED lighting, and water-saving fixtures.

The project also added family-friendly upgrades, including three playgrounds with water features, basketball courts, a dog park, and a community center with a gym. Renovations were designed to preserve the development’s historic character while bringing homes up to modern standards.

The apartments will remain affordable to households earning up to 60% of the area median income, Hochul’s office said. Nearly all units are protected under a Section 8 contract, ensuring long-term affordability.

Griswold Heights is part of New York’s broader effort to address the housing crisis. Under Hochul’s $25 billion statewide housing plan, more than 4,700 affordable homes have been created or preserved in the Capital Region—including over 1,300 in Rensselaer County.

A second phase of work is underway to upgrade other Troy Housing Authority sites, including Corliss Park, Grand Street Apartments, and more.

Check out before and after photos of the project on the Troy Housing Authority website.

