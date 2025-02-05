DeFazio’s Pizzeria officially opened its new Troy location at 216 4th Street on Wednesday, Feb. 5, bringing its famous wood-fired pizzas and homemade pastas to a brand-new crowd.

The family-run pizzeria, which has been slinging pies in Albany since 1991, is owned by Elizabeth and Matthew DeFazio and is already earning high praise from excited diners.

“This long journey has had many ups and plenty of downs, but it has been so worth it,” the DeFazios shared on Facebook ahead of the grand opening. “We can't wait to serve you!”

With seating for over 100 guests, a banquet room for 75, and an open kitchen featuring two custom-fired ovens, the Troy outpost is all set to serve up crispy, cheesy goodness.

DeFazio’s is known for bold, creative pizzas, and its Troy menu doesn’t disappoint. Some standout options include:

🍕 Pistachio: Mozzarella, goat cheese, pistachio pesto, and pickled onion

🍕 The Vinny: Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, red onion, and smoked mozzarella

🍕 Chicken Caesar: Mozzarella, grilled chicken, fontina, focaccia croutons, romaine, and Caesar dressing

🍕 There are also gluten-free crusts and vegan options, like the Florentine with tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, Imposter’s Seitan pepperoni, sautéed spinach, and homemade vegan parmesan.

Though DeFazio’s Troy location is brand new, its reputation precedes it. The Albany location has been a Yelp darling, with customers raving about their White Clam Pizza, Cajun Chicken, and Fra Diavolo.

“DeFazio's is absolutely amazing,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

“This is everything a pizza should be,” another added.

DeFazio’s Pizzeria in Troy is open Wednesday through Saturday, and reservations are strongly suggested via Resy. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Troy and receive free news updates.