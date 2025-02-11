Overcast 30°

Dax Courtwright Robs M&T Bank In Troy, Police Say

An accused bank robber didn’t have much time to spend his proceeds.

Dax Courtwright, 49, is accused of robbing the M&amp;T bank on Hoosick Street in Troy on Monday, Feb. 10.

 Photo Credit: Troy Police Department/Google Maps street view
Alex Courtwright, 49, of Watervliet, was arrested just seven minutes after he robbed the M&T bank on Hoosick Street in Troy on Monday morning, Feb. 10, Troy Police said.

Courtwright entered the bank at around 11:42 a.m. and demanded money from the teller before making off with several hundred dollars, police said.

After fleeing on foot, he made it several blocks before he was spotted by officers with the agency’s Second Platoon Patrol. He was apprehended in a parking lot near Hoosick and 15th streets at 11:49 a.m., police said.

Courtwright was arraigned in Troy City Court on charges of robbery and grand larceny. He was remanded to the Rensselaer County jail while his case proceeds.

“The swift and effective capture of this suspect was made possible by the combined efforts of Troy Police Patrol Officers, Rensselaer County Emergency Dispatchers and M&T employees,” Troy Police said in a statement. “Partnerships like these improve the response to emergencies, providing better service to the members of our community.”

