Rensselaer County resident Tyshaun Purvis, 33, of Troy, was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison Thursday, Aug. 22, for the fatal daylight shooting of Dominique Eley, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office said. He was already sentenced to six years for an unrelated crime in a neighboring county.

The prosecutor said Purvis shot recording artist Eley, who went by the name Kay Hollywood, multiple times outside the Ida Yarbrough Apartments in Albany near North Pearl Street and Livingston Avenue on July 3, 2022. Paramedics rushed her to Albany Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Eley's father, Gary Eley, said the 27-year-old his "heart" when addressing Purvis during the sentencing.

“You’re a coward," he told Purvis. "You want to destroy this community, that’s what you’re about? I miss her. No matter what time you serve, when you come out, you’ll still hear about what she’s doing in the community, because that’s what she’s about; giving back to the community… Her legacy will go on.”

Dominique founded the clothing line YRR, which she was expanding into a brand to work with other companies that gave back to the Albany community. She would have turned 28 years old days after she was shot.

Purvis was out on parole at the time of the killing.

Judge William Little noted Purvis' lengthy criminal record as he imposed his sentence.

“You are a cold-blooded killer," Little said. "You are a menace to this community, you’ve always been a menace to this community based on what I’ve seen in your records, and I don’t see any reason why you should be given another opportunity to walk the streets of Albany County.”

A jury found Purvis guilty of Dominique's murder last month.

