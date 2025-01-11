Armed Troy Man Leads High-Speed Pursuit Across State Lines Before Crashing

On Thursday, Jan. 9, at approximately 12:54 p.m., New York State Police joined the pursuit of a vehicle that had fled a traffic stop in Vermont and evaded multiple law enforcement agencies in both Vermont and New York. The vehicle was first reported traveling on State Route 4 toward Whitehall, NY.

Troopers located the vehicle in Fort Ann, NY, and attempted to stop it. However, the driver refused to comply, initiating a high-speed chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence and an unoccupied parked car near Ridge Road and State Route 149 in Queensbury.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Quavion S. Parker of Troy, NY, fled on foot but was quickly apprehended in a nearby wooded area, police said.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered a loaded handgun, multiple controlled substances—including felony weight narcotics—more than $3,000 in cash, and other contraband.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Middlebury, Vermont, in September 2024. Additionally, the license plate on the vehicle had been stolen from another vehicle in South Burlington, Vermont, in December 2024, authorities said.

Parker was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third and fourth degrees, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He also faces numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

Parker was processed at SP Queensbury and later arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court, where he was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.

State Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Troy and receive free news updates.