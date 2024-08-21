Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

8 Pounds Of Meth Seized In Troy Traffic Stop; Man Busted After Chase

Police say a New York man attempted to escape after they found eight pounds of methamphetamines during a traffic stop earlier this week, but he didn't make it very far. 

Investigators found eight pounds of meth in crystal and pill form, an illegal handgun, marijuana, drug-selling equipment, and $6,486 during an arrest on Tuesday night, Aug. 20, Troy police said.

Investigators found eight pounds of meth in crystal and pill form, an illegal handgun, marijuana, drug-selling equipment, and $6,486 during an arrest on Tuesday night, Aug. 20, Troy police said.

 Photo Credit: Troy Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Rensselaer County resident Terrence Ravenell, age 28, of Troy, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and charged with multiple felonies, Troy police said. 

Police were called to an area on Lincoln Avenue to reports of suspicious activity on Tuesday night. They found Ravenell in a parked car near the intersection with Seward Street.

Police found drugs during an interview, and Ravenell ran away. Troy officers caught him in a wooded area nearby, authorities said. 

Investigators said they found eight pounds of meth in crystal and pill form, an illegal handgun, marijuana, digital scales, packaging equipment, and $6,486.

Authorities charged Ravenell with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and second-degree possession of an illegal weapon, Troy Police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Troy and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE