'Put Him In Jail': Man Who Fled To UK After Causing Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt Learns Fate

Thomas Robb, 22, was sentenced on Thursday, May 1, in Rockland County Court to 364 days in jail on each count of an 11-count indictment, with all sentences to run concurrently, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

The charges stem from a July 30, 2022 crash in Blauvelt, where Robb drove a BMW SUV the wrong way down North Greenbush Road and onto Route 303, into oncoming traffic at speeds between 49 to 60 mph, prosecutors said.

Robb’s vehicle struck a Chevrolet Cruz, which then collided with a Dodge Charger carrying several passengers, including children. Robb allegedly ran away from the crash without presenting ID, but was caught nearby by Orangetown Police.

He was initially arraigned and released on bail, but on August 2, 2022, he used his twin brother’s passport to fly from Baltimore to London, evading prosecution.

An international extradition process led by the Rockland County DA’s Office and the US Department of Justice successfully brought Robb back to the U.S. in January 2025, where he was taken into custody and later indicted.

In March, Robb pleaded guilty to a long list of charges, including three counts of second-degree assault and two counts of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury.

At sentencing, victim impact statements from the injured children’s mother and grandmother urged the court to deliver justice.

"These children will never have a childhood...put him in jail...I need for this court to make him take full responsibility," the children's grandmother read in court.

Although prosecutors sought a two-year state prison sentence, the court ultimately issued a 364-day jail term.

"We will not tolerate anyone who flees from the jurisdiction of our courts," said District Attorney Walsh in a statement on Thursday.

