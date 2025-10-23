Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Mostly Cloudy 50°

SHARE

Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Road In Orangetown

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a tragic crash at a busy Rockland County intersection.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Orangeburg Road and Dutch Hill Road in Orangetown. 

The crash happened at the intersection of West Orangeburg Road and Dutch Hill Road in Orangetown. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at the intersection of West Orangeburg Road and Dutch Hill Road in Orangetown. At that time, a 2005 Honda Pilot driven by a 19-year-old man from Maryland hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street, The Monsey Scoop reported. 

Emergency responders from the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, according to the outlet.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation by the Orangetown Police Accident Investigation Team.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

Click here to view the full report from The Monsey Scoop. 

to follow Daily Voice Tappan-Blauvelt and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE