Judge Issues Order Against Home Accused Of Hosting Illegal 'Very Lit' Pool Parties In Blauvelt

On Friday, Aug. 15, the Town of Orangetown filed an action in Rockland County Supreme Court against the owners of 4 Hobbs Drive, Anthony Neil and Sharelle Coore, alleging violations of the town code on short-term rentals, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 18.

The town requested a Temporary Restraining Order to stop further activity while the case is pending.

On Monday, Justice Hal B. Greenwald signed an Order to Show Cause and issued the restraining order, barring the property owners and those acting on their behalf from holding pool parties, ticketed events, or any other for-profit gatherings. The order also prohibits charging admission fees, selling tickets, or collecting other forms of payment for events at the home, officials said.

According to the complaint, the property was promoted online and used as a venue for large-scale parties with DJs, alcohol, food, and ticket sales. Court papers cite promotional material for events such as “A Very Lit Pool Party” and “Dip and Drip,” which advertised ticket prices ranging from $50 to $150 and featured bottle service.

The complaint further alleges that past events ran late into the night and into early morning hours, disturbing neighbors and creating unsafe conditions. Town officials said residents reported noise, litter, and in some cases, discarded items such as used condoms and pill wrappers in the street after parties.

The town argues that these events violate zoning laws meant to protect the “residential nature and tranquil neighborhood character” of Blauvelt. Officials also say the use of the property as a commercial venue is not permitted under its certificate of occupancy.

The town is seeking a permanent injunction to stop future rentals, as well as monetary damages and attorney’s fees.

The case is scheduled to return to Rockland County Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 19, at 9:30 a.m. before Justice Keith J. Cornell.

