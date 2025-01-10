Driver Killed, Passenger Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash In Blauvelt

The crash occurred around 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, when the Tappan man, driving a 2008 Pontiac G5 northeast on Clausland Mountain Road, veered off the pavement, striking a large rock and an earth embankment on the east side of the roadway, said Capt. Michael Shannon on the Orangetown Police.

Shannon said emergency responders, including the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland County Paramedics, transported the driver to Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 66-year-old female passenger, also from Tappan, was transported to Nyack Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not identified the man and woman.

Preliminary findings by the Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team suggest the driver may have experienced a medical episode while operating the vehicle, Shannon added.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tappan-Blauvelt and receive free news updates.