Suspect At Large After Man Shot In Face In Broad Daylight In Syosset

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Syosset near 225 Underhill Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 34-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to the face, Nassau County Police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

