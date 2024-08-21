Fair 60°

Suspect At Large After Man Shot In Face In Broad Daylight In Syosset

A suspect is on the loose after a shooting in broad daylight on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Syosset near 225 Underhill Blvd. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 34-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to the face, Nassau County Police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

