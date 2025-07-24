Xavier Garcia, 14, and Jahleek Shubrick, 17, both reside in Syosset and were last seen on Thursday, July 17, according to Nassau County Police.

Additional details, including clothing descriptions and possible destinations, were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-8800.

