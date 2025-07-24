Fair 81°

Jahleek Shubrick, Xavier Garcia Reported Missing In Syosset

Authorities are asking for help in locating two Long Island teenagers who have been missing for a week.

Xavier Garcia (left) and Jahleek Shubrick.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Xavier Garcia, 14, and Jahleek Shubrick, 17, both reside in Syosset and were last seen on Thursday, July 17, according to Nassau County Police.

Additional details, including clothing descriptions and possible destinations, were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-8800.

