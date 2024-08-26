IDs Released For 5 Family Members Killed In Syosset Murder-Suicide

The incident happened just before noon on Sunday, Aug. 25 at a residence on a cul-de-sac in Syosset.

Nassau County Police say officers who responded to the residence on 76 Wyoming Court for a report of shots fired discovered a man outside the home who "sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

He has now been identified as Joseph DeLucia Jr., age 59, said Nassau County PD Detective Captain Steve Fitzpatrick said at a news conference late Monday morning, Aug. 26.

Four other victims were also found inside the residence, who police say received wounds from a 12-gauge shotgun. They have been identified as the siblings and niece of DeLucia.

They are:

Joanne Kearns, age 69, of Tampa, Florida;

Frank DeLucia, age 64, of Durham, North Carolina;

Tina Hammond, age 64, of East Patchogue

Victoria Hammond, age 30, of East Patchogue.

Tina was the mother of Victoria Hammond, Fitzpatrick said.

All five were pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

The victims were all the children of Joseph DeLucia Sr. and Theresa DeLucia. Theresa died on Monday, Aug. 19, and her funeral was held on Friday, Aug. 23.

"The perception of Joseph Jr. is that he was being cut out of the will," Fitzpatrick said, "and was going to be displaced without a place to go."

Fitzpatrick noted Joseph DeLucia Jr. "had past mental issues that we were to us that we have not confirmed."

There was one prior call of a welfare check for Joseph DeLucia Jr.

"That person called in 2022," Fitzpatrick said. "He was not displaying any signs of anything that we would take action against him against his will or that he was a danger to himself or others at that time."

DeLucia Jr. had one prior arrest, in 1983, for driving while impaired, Fitzpatrick said.

A total of 13 shots were fired, with 12 at the four victims inside the house.

"In 41 years, that's probably one of the most horrific scenes I've ever seen," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "Walking into that back room of that house and seeing the four victims after being shot multiple times. And also seeing the individual shooter on the front lawn after committing suicide."

Original report - 5 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Quiet Syosset Neighborhood

Ryder said responding officers met with a peer support group after responding to the horrific scene.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Syosset-Woodbury and receive free news updates.