Daphna Zekaria, 54, of Syosset, pleaded guilty to grand larceny and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 21, in connection with a series of thefts committed while working as a partner at the Huntington law firm Sokolski and Zekaria, P.C.

Zekaria admitted to using her position to siphon large sums from clients under the guise of holding funds for safekeeping or investing on their behalf, prosecutors said. In one case, she stole approximately $150,000 in home sale proceeds from a woman she was representing in a divorce.

In another, she took $230,000 from a lottery winner who had entrusted her to manage and invest a portion of his winnings.

Zekaria also pocketed $17,500 from an elderly Manhattan woman who hired her to contest an eviction. Despite taking the money, Zekaria performed no legal work and spent the money within two weeks on LIPA utility payments and credit card bills, an investigation found.

“This guilty plea ensures this defendant will be held accountable to make her clients whole for this egregious abuse of trust,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

In court Wednesday, Zekaria pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (felonies)

One count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (felony)

Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (felony)

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

She was ordered to pay $373,500 in restitution by May 2026 or face 2 to 6 years in prison. The DA’s office had recommended a sentence of 3 to 9 years.

Zekaria’s law license is currently suspended, and disbarment proceedings are underway through the Attorney Grievance Committee of the First Judicial Department.

