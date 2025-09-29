Four Long Island school districts have been named among the top 10 in the nation in Niche’s 2026 “Best School Districts in America” rankings.

The annual list, released by the education data platform Niche, ranks school districts using a mix of academic performance, teacher quality, student and parent surveys, and resources.

Long Island secured nearly half the top 10:

No. 2 — Syosset Central School District

Syosset landed the No. 2 spot nationwide with an overall grade of A+. The district scored top marks across the board — A+ in academics, teachers, clubs and activities, college prep, and administration.

Students here are excelling, with 78 percent reading proficiency and 87 percent in math, both well above state and national averages.

With a student–teacher ratio of 11:1, compared to the national 16:1, it’s no surprise Syosset is considered one of the best places in the country to go to school.

No. 3 — Roslyn Union Free School District

Close behind is Roslyn, which also earned an overall A+. Roslyn received A+ ratings in academics, teachers, clubs and activities, college prep, and administration. Diversity came in at a B+, while sports were graded B+.

Students are performing at a high level here, too — 75 percent proficient in reading and 81 percent in math — with a 12:1 student–teacher ratio that ensures smaller class sizes.

No. 9 — Half Hollow Hills Central School District

Half Hollow Hills grabbed the No. 9 spot with another A+ overall grade. The district earned A+ in academics, teachers, clubs and activities, and college prep, plus solid A grades for administration, diversity, sports, food, and facilities.

Student proficiency was 64 percent in reading and 76 percent in math. Like Syosset, the district has an 11:1 student–teacher ratio, giving kids more individualized attention.

No. 10 — Jericho Union Free School District

Rounding out the top 10 is Jericho, which also came in with an A+ overall grade. Jericho shines in academics, teachers, college prep, and administration, and scored an A in clubs and activities.

Diversity received a B-, sports a B+, and facilities a B+. But where Jericho really stands out is in student achievement: 88 percent of students are proficient in both reading and math.

With a 12:1 student–teacher ratio, Jericho remains one of Long Island’s academic powerhouses.

How Rankings Are Determined

Niche uses a detailed formula to score each district. Academic performance makes up 50% of the ranking, while other factors like teacher quality, diversity, parent/student surveys, extracurriculars, resources, and sports weigh into the overall score.

Data comes from the US Department of Education as well as millions of reviews from parents and students.

Click here to view the complete 2026 Best School Districts in America rankings from Niche.

