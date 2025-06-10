Work Begins On Upscale Village With Apartments, Shops, Ice Rink In Tuxedo

Construction has officially started on Market Square and The Village Town Center at Tuxedo Reserve, a 1,200-acre development located in the town of Tuxedo near the Sloatsburg border, designer Aufgang Architects announced on Tuesday, June 10.

The project, designed by Aufgang’s Aurae Luxury Division, will include 93 upscale rental apartments across four mixed-use buildings, with 38,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The residential units will offer one- and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 700 to 1,400 square feet, many featuring dens and large mudroom entry areas.

The town center, envisioned as the Main Street of Tuxedo Reserve, will include shopping, dining, and year-round events. Community amenities will feature a high-end grocery store, café, seasonal ice rink that converts to a yoga and event space, food truck pavilion, fitness center with basketball court, dance, and yoga studios, a four-lane lap pool, hot tub, and children’s play area.

The project is being developed in partnership with The Related Companies. Construction is expected to be completed within 18 months.

“Tuxedo Reserve is one of the region’s most ambitious developments,” said Ariel Aufgang, AIA, Principal of Aufgang Architects. “Our Aurae luxury division created something truly special here—a charming downtown that captures the essence of Hudson Valley living.”

Tuxedo Reserve is located just off the Orange Turnpike and is about 90 minutes from New York City.

