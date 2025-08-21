Overcast 65°

Woman, 73, Dies Days After Hit-Run In Suffern: Suspect In Custody

A woman who was struck in a hit-and-run outside a Rockland County library has died from her injuries. 

The crash happened in front of the Suffern Free Library near Woodland Drive. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The crash happened in Suffern on Saturday, Aug. 16, near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue/Route 59 and Woodland Avenue, by the Suffern Free Library, as Daily Voice previously reported. 

Curley announced on Wednesday, Aug. 20, that the 73-year-old woman who had been hospitalized after the incident has succumbed to her injuries.   

"The suspect is in police custody and will be arraigned with additional charges," Curley said.

The victim was first taken to Good Samaritan Hospital before being airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where she had been listed in serious condition. 

Curley said more information will soon be released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

