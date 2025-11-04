Weiss was born in Tuxedo but grew up in Suffern, graduating from Suffern High School in 1982, where the baseball field is named after him.

Drafted by the Oakland A's, Weiss was a phenom, winning Rookie of the Year in 1988 and helping lead the Athletics to a World Series title in 1989. Weiss also played for the Marlins, Rockies and Braves before retiring in 2000.

In 2012, Weiss was named manager of the Colorado Rockies, a position he held for four seasons.

He has served as bench coach of the Braves since 2017 and was in the dugout when the Braves won their 4th World Series in 2021.

Weiss was later inducted into the Rockland County Hall of Fame.

In Atlanta, Weiss has big shoes to fill, replacing longtime skipper Brian Snitker. Snitker managed the Braves for 10 seasons and retired as the 3rd winningest manager in team history.

