Tree Falls On Wires, Floods Ambulance Corps HQ In Airmont

The incident happened in Airmont on Wednesday evening, Aug. 20, when a large tree came down on live wires at the William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps Central Headquarters at 5 South DeBaun Ave., The Monsey Scoop reported.

The wires blocked access and left three ambulances trapped inside the building until Orange & Rockland Utilities arrived to clear the scene. The tree strike also caused a water main break inside the headquarters, leading to significant flooding, the outlet said.

Faist members worked quickly to control the flooding while the Tallman Fire Department and Ramapo Police assisted at the scene.

The Monsey Scoop reported that a representative for the corps said ambulance service is continuing without interruption, with two vehicles brought in from Faist’s main headquarters in Chestnut Ridge while the facility is restored.

Crews remained on site Wednesday night to secure the area and repair damage.

