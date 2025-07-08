Storm Damage Forces Road Closures In Montebello: Here's Where

The closures were announced by the Ramapo Police Department on Tuesday, July 8, just before 4 p.m.

Police said the following stretches are currently shut down:

Route 202 between Coe Farm Road and Grandview Avenue;

Spook Rock Road between Rose Hill Road and Viola Road.

Police said both closures were caused by downed trees and power lines. Crews are on the scene and working to reopen the roads as soon as possible.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and travel with caution.

