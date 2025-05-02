Rhodes North Tavern, a longtime staple in Sloatsburg located at 40 Orange Turnpike, has officially been sold, according to a social media announcement by Jenny Rhodes on Friday, May 2.

The restaurant and bar will close for reservations beginning Saturday, May 10, with its last full day of service on Friday, May 9, when the venue will host a "Farewell Rhodes Party" featuring Mr. LoveJoy live from 8 p.m. to midnight.

“Rhodes North Tavern has been sold!!!” Rhodes wrote in her post. “The last day open will be Friday May 9th… Thank you all for your love and constant support.”

In the days leading up to the farewell celebration, the tavern has lined up a full slate of events:

Friday, May 2: Karaoke Night, 8 p.m. to midnight;

Saturday, May 3: Live music from Last Minute Band featuring Melissa from HUSHH, 8 p.m. to midnight;

Thursday, May 8: Final Karaoke Night — “It should be EPIC!!!” Rhodes wrote.

While she did not give more details about the sale, Rhodes assured loyal patrons that the future looks bright under the new ownership.

"The new owners have big plans for the restaurant and bar (I'm very excited) and I will keep you all posted with updates on what is happening!!" Rhodes wrote, also adding that she would remain on staff.

