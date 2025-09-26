Masked Intruder Flees After Attempted Burglary In Airmont

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, on Twin Lakes Drive in Airmont, The Monsey Scoop reported.

According to the outlet, the suspect, who was wearing a ski mask, entered the home while residents were inside. The break-in ended when the homeowner confronted the intruder, who then fled.

Ramapo Police and Chaverim of Rockland responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Authorities are now telling residents to stay alert and to share any information, surveillance footage, or suspicious observations with Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400 or Chaverim of Rockland at 845-371-6333.

