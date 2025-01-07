It's Cookie Time! Girl Scouts Heart Of Hudson Launch 2025 Season

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, cookie lovers across the Hudson Valley can support local Girl Scouts while stocking up on classic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas. This year marks the farewell of the beloved Girl Scout S’mores cookie introduced in 2017, so grab them while you can!

Word is the The Toast-Yay! introduced in 2021 is also being phased out. The toast-shaped cookies have a French toast flavor and are dipped in icing.

So now that you have finished crying oeer the S'mores, members of the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, are ready to hone their entrepreneurial skills while offering the community a chance to enjoy their iconic cookies.

The 2025 lineup features fan-favorite flavors like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, and other classics.

“Our Cookie Program gives girls a hands-on introduction to running a business,” said GSHH CEO Dr. Kari Rockwell. “It teaches goal setting, money management, and decision-making in an age-appropriate way while empowering girls to take charge of their futures. We’re thrilled to see what this year’s Girl Scout entrepreneurs will achieve!”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is more than a sweet treat. Each box sold supports troop activities like camp, service projects, and amazing trips, all while helping girls develop essential life skills. Proceeds stay local to fuel inspiring experiences year-round, said Rockwell.

Plus, it's easier then ever to get your hands on a box of the yummy cookies. If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to learn how she’s selling cookies this season.

If you don't, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to locate a booth near you or order cookies for delivery.

Or, Text COOKIES to 59618 for updates on purchasing options and Girl Scout news.

This year's season runs until April 27. For more information, visit www.girlscoutshh.org.can also.

