Gun Buyback To Be Held In Suffern: Here's How Much You'll Get

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, in partnership with the Suffern Police Department, will host a gun buyback event on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leo Lydon Community Center at 118 Yorkshire Dr. in Suffern.

Participants can anonymously surrender both functioning and non-functioning firearms, and no identification will be required, according to the DA’s Office.

Accepted firearms and payment amounts include:

Assault rifle: $500 each;

Handgun: $250 each;

Rifle or shotgun: $75 each;

Non-functioning, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D-printed gun: $25 total.

Firearms must be brought unloaded, secured in a paper or plastic bag, and placed in the trunk of the vehicle before arriving. Officers will remove the firearms safely, and payments will be issued once each weapon is screened.

There is no limit to the number of guns a person can turn in, but non-functioning or replica firearms will receive a flat $25 payment regardless of quantity, the DA's Office said.

Active or retired law enforcement officers and licensed gun dealers are not eligible to participate.

"This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing community safety and reducing the potential for gun violence in our neighborhoods," said Rockland County DA Tom Walsh.

