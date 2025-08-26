Mostly Cloudy 79°

Driver Crashes Into Suffern Restaurant After Suffering Medical Emergency

A driver is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a building in Rockland County.

The scene of the crash at Curley's Corner in Suffern. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at Curley's Corner at 84 Orange Ave. in Suffern, where the driver lost control of the vehicle during the emergency, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.

Responding crews found the victim unconscious. Faist EMS and Rockland Paramedics immediately began CPR, and the patient regained a pulse and started breathing on his own before being transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the outlet reported.

The Suffern Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Suffern Fire Department also responded to the scene. 

The crash temporarily closed part of Wayne Avenue, but it has since reopened. 

