Alert Issued For Missing Woman Dropped Off Near Hiking Trail In Tuxedo

Police in Orange County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen near a trailhead after being dropped off. 

Police released an image of the missing woman. 

 Photo Credit: Town of Tuxedo Police
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The woman was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday, July 22, and was last known to have been dropped off by an Uber near the trailhead in the East Village section of Tuxedo, the Tuxedo Police Department said in an alert issued just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

She is described as an Asian female, around 5-foot-4 and weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing white Allbirds sneakers. No other clothing description was made available.

Her name was not released by police.

Anyone who sees the woman or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tuxedo Police Department immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

