$2K Stolen After Tire-Popping Robbery Scheme Hits Shopper At Airmont Plaza: Report

The incident happened Monday, Sept. 22, in Airmont at the Route 59 plaza that includes Walmart and The Hive Kosher Market, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The outlet reported that the woman had taken out about $2,000 in cash before going to the stores. When she got back to her car and began to drive off, she heard a sudden pop. Investigators later determined that an object had been placed under her tire to puncture it.

Two masked men then came over, appearing to offer assistance, but the woman turned them away, saying help was already on the way. Volunteers from Chaverim of Rockland soon arrived to handle the tire.

After the tire was repaired, the woman discovered her pocketbook was gone. According to the report, the theft appeared to be coordinated, with one suspect distracting her while the other grabbed the bag and ran.

Ramapo Police and Chaverim of Rockland are investigating.

Click here to read the full report by The Monsey Scoop.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffern and receive free news updates.